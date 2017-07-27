Mahershala Ali for the next season of True Detective

Mahershala Ali will star in the third season of True Detective on HBO.

Each season of the dark HBO crime series is a self-contained plot with a new ensemble cast. Ali follows the combination of Matthew McConaughey & Woody Harrelson in first season and Colin Farrell & Rachel McAdams in season 2.

Mahershala won an Best Supporting Actor Academy Award this year for his role in Moonlight and has played big roles in House of Cards, The Hunger Games and Hidden Figures.

Image courtesy of AMFM Studios LLC.