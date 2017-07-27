Listen Live

Mahershala Ali for the next season of True Detective

Ali stars in the third season of the HBO program

By Kool Celebrities

Mahershala Ali will star in the third season of True Detective on HBO.

Each season of the dark HBO crime series is a self-contained plot with a new ensemble cast. Ali follows the combination of Matthew McConaughey & Woody Harrelson in first season and Colin Farrell & Rachel McAdams in season 2.

Mahershala won an Best Supporting Actor Academy Award this year for his role in Moonlight and has played big roles in House of Cards, The Hunger Games and Hidden Figures.

Image courtesy of AMFM Studios LLC.

Related posts

WATCH: Trump sings Despacito

WATCH: Usher Carpools with Corden

Fifth Harmony New Album Revealed

Justin Bieber cancels Toronto shows

Dunkirk is the Weekend Box Office Winner

Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington Found Dead

Ryan Seacrest returns as the Host of American Idol

WATCH: Wonder Woman’s origin story

This wax figure looks nothing like Beyonce