Man Wanted On Canada Wide Arrest Warrant Could Be In Barrie, Angus
Keith James Has Violated A Two-year Parole, According to ROPE Squad
A wanted man could be in our region. Thirty-three year old Keith James is wanted on a Canada wide warrant for breaching a two-year robbery parole. He’s known to frequent Barrie and Angus, and officers with the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) squad are asking folks be on the lookout for a man described as:
Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial ROPE Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.