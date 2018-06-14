Man Wanted On Canada Wide Arrest Warrant Could Be In Barrie, Angus

A wanted man could be in our region. Thirty-three year old Keith James is wanted on a Canada wide warrant for breaching a two-year robbery parole. He’s known to frequent Barrie and Angus, and officers with the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) squad are asking folks be on the lookout for a man described as:

Caucasian male

33 years old

5’11” (180 cm)

200 lbs, (96 kg)

fair complexion

brown hair

brown eyes.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial ROPE Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.