Listen Live

Mel B Confirms That All 5 Spice Girls Will Be At The Royal Wedding

But Will They Be Performing?

By Kool Celebrities

Come on, Harry and Meghan. Give us what we really, really want!

Everyone knows that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to tie the knot on May 19th. As if that wasn’t exciting enough – Mel B just dropped a hint that the SPICE GIRLS may PERFORM at the royal wedding!

Scary Spice spilled the tea on “The Real” on Tuesday. Loni Love asked her if she knew anyone that was going, and she responded that all five Spice Girls were indeed invited.

Love pressed Mel on whether or not the Girls would be reuniting to perform at the wedding, and…well….let’s just say her poker face could use some work.

Watch the interview below:

Related posts

New Music Showdown- February 27th, 2018

Watch: Do Teens Know 90’s Music?

These Tweets About #VirtueMoir Are All Of Us

Adam Levine’s Daughter Has His Toes!

New Music Showdown- February 22nd, 2018

New Music Showdown- February 21st, 2018

WATCH: Woman Dry Underwear On Flight

New Music Showdown- February 20th, 2018

17-Year-Old Olympic Gold Medalist Redmond Gerard Doesn’t Know ’90s Music