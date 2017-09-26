Pretty Woman: The Musical Is Coming To Broadway!

In case I forgot to tell you later – one of the most iconic romantic comedies of all time is coming to the Great White Way next year!

Samantha Barks and Steve Bazee will take on the roles made famous by Julie Roberts and Richard Gere. Barks is most known for playing Eponine in the movie version of Les Miserables. Bazee is a Tony award winner.

Grammy-award winning Canadian Bryan Adams is writing the score, along with his longtime songwriting partner Jim Vallance.

A five-week engagement at Chicago’s Oriental Theatre begins on March 13th, before moving to the Nederlander theater on Broadway in the fall of 2018.