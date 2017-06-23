Listen Live

Rihanna helps a fan through Twitter messages

We’ve all been through heart ache and heartbreaks, but what if you could get break-up advice from Rihanna? One very special Twitter user experienced the privilege earlier this week. Twitter user @WaladShami looked to the singer for advice about getting over a first break-up.

Rihanna’s sage wisdom was praised by her fans on social media.

It’s not the first time that Rihanna has reached out to a fan directly to work through a tough problem. Last year, Rihanna helped a fan open up about his sexuality.

