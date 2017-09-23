September 23rd and 24th, 2017
A new tune this week from Maroon 5.
#20 Ed Sheeran – Galway Girl
#19 Jocelyn Alice – Bound To You
#18 Portugal. The Man – Feel It Still
#17 Scott Helman – Kinda Complicated
#16 Chainsmokers & Coldplay – Something Just Like This
#15 Bruno Mars – That’s What I Like
#14 Calvin Harris Feat. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean – Feels
#13 Maroon 5 Feat. SZA – What Lovers Do
#12 Virginia To Vegas – Selfish
#11 Taylor Swift – Look What You Made Me Do
#10 Zedd Feat. Alessia Cara – Stay
#9 Ria Mae – Bend
#8 Shawn Hook Feat. Vanessa Hudgens – Reminding Me
#7 P!nk – What About Us
#6 Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Feat. Justin Bieber – Despacito
#5 Hedley – Love Again
#4 Imagine Dragons – Believer
#3 Charlie Puth – Attention
#2 Niall Horan – Slow Hands
#1 Shawn Mendes – There’s Nothing Holding Me Back
BLAST From the PAST: Los Del Rio – Macarena (Number 1 at this time in 1996!)
KOOL CAMEO: Jann Arden – Good Mother