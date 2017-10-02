Stop What You’re Doing And Watch This Video Of The Honking Boy Who Swallowed A Party Hooter

A video of an 8-year-old Argentinian boy is making its way around the viral circuit when the kid was left honking every time he breathes after swallowing a party hooter. Doctors removed the toy, but shared footage of the boy “honking” to inform parents of the dangers that party hooters potentially pose.

Check it out below.

The boy is expected to be 100 per cent again following the procedure to remove the plastic toy.