Listen Live

Surfing The Web Starts Costing More Today

Rogers first out of the gate with higher internet fees

By News

Keeping up via the internet, playing games and watching movies costs more today for some users. Rogers is hiking prices for all but its cheapest plan by $8 a month (the cheapest plan will cost $4 a month more). Bell will hold off until April 1 and raise prices $5 a month. Both will up the penalty for going over data limits from $3 to $4 a gigabyte. They say they need the increase to cover the cost of upgrading their networks and meeting growing demand. Telus says it has no current plans to raise internet prices, though it did end bundled discounts in January.  Statistics Canada says Canadian households spent an average of $594 on internet services in 2016, a 35.6 percent increase compared to 2012.

Related posts

Nobody Hurt Following Barrie House Fire

UPDATE: Barrie Okays New Sports Advisory Committee, Now Taking Applications

New Era In Policing Begins Today In Midland

OPP Launch Distracted Driving Campaign

Exercise caution on Georgian Bay ice formations

Ontario PC Party elect new leader amid controversy

Daylight Saving Time

Ontario PC leadership campaign wraps up Saturday

Barrie, Orillia among Ontario’s best for real estate investment