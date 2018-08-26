Listen Live

Taylor Swift To Partner With Fujifilm

They're like your old school Polaroid cameras.

Taylor Swift is partnering with Fujifilm and has come up with a special edition Instax camera branded with her name and reputation graphics. She says, “There’s something cool about having a photo you can tangibly hold in your hands right after you took it,” in a video promoting the camera.


She’s also in a 30-second commercial featuring her song “Gorgeous.”


I love how it’s so old school and that you only have one chance to take a good picture!

The Taylor Swift Instax from Fujifilm is scheduled to go on sale in October.

