Taylor Swift To Partner With Fujifilm

Taylor Swift is partnering with Fujifilm and has come up with a special edition Instax camera branded with her name and reputation graphics. She says, “There’s something cool about having a photo you can tangibly hold in your hands right after you took it,” in a video promoting the camera.



She’s also in a 30-second commercial featuring her song “Gorgeous.”



I love how it’s so old school and that you only have one chance to take a good picture!

The Taylor Swift Instax from Fujifilm is scheduled to go on sale in October.