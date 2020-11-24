Watch: New Taylor Swift Concert Film is Coming Tomorrow!

Today, November 24th, Taylor Swift announced that, at 3am EST tomorrow, a film called folklore: the long pond studio sessions will be available on Disney+.

She announced it today because 24 (the day) minus 11 (the month) equals 13 and 13 is her favourite number!

Folklore was released July 24, 2020 with no promotion. Swift announced the album the day before on her social media accounts saying, “Most of the things I had planned this summer didn’t end up happening, but there is something I hadn’t planned on that DID happen. And that thing is my 8th studio album, Folklore.” In the trailer to this documentary/intimate concert film, Swift says “this could have been a time where I absolutely lost my mind and instead, I think, this album was a real flotation device.”

Folklore sold over 2 million copies in its first week and was Taylor Swift’s 7th consecutive Number-One album. Folklore and and her album Lover, released in August 2019, are the only albums released in 2019 and 2020 to sell a million copies in the U.S.

Folklore has been nominated for Album of the Year and best Pop Vocal Album at the 2021 Grammy Awards. “Cardigan” has been nominated for Song of the Year and more.