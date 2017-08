The North American House Hippo & “Don’t Yah Put It In Your Mouth”

Two of the commercials I remember most from the 90s.

First, from the Concerned Children’s Advertisers, the blue¬†brother and sister puppet combo singing about checking with our loved ones BEFORE we put things in our mouths.

And then, also from Concerned Children’s Advertisers, there was the¬†epic ‘North American House Hippo’, inspiring kids to really think about what they’re watching on TV. (Even though I secretly wanted so bad for this one to be true! I so wanted a little hippo to leave tiny peanut butter footprints in my kitchen!)

