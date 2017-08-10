The North American House Hippo & “Don’t Yah Put It In Your Mouth”

Two of the commercials I remember most from the 90s.

First, from the Concerned Children’s Advertisers, the blue brother and sister puppet combo singing about checking with our loved ones BEFORE we put things in our mouths.

And then, also from Concerned Children’s Advertisers, there was the epic ‘North American House Hippo’, inspiring kids to really think about what they’re watching on TV. (Even though I secretly wanted so bad for this one to be true! I so wanted a little hippo to leave tiny peanut butter footprints in my kitchen!)

Check out more of your favourite 90s commercials HERE.

(Images & Videos Courtesy of RetroWinnipeg/YouTube, krs155/YouTube)