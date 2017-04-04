The Rap Sheet

Orillia OPP have made several arrests (five men and three women) after drug searches at homes on O’Brien and Mary Streets. Powder cocaine, crack cocaine, cannabis marijuana, cannabis resin, hydromorphone and drug paraphernalia associated with drug trafficking. In addition to drug charges, one of the accused is facing weapons-related charges.

Orillia OPP are also investigating damage done to a wooden cross outside St. David’s Anglican Church on James Street. A portion of the cross was broken off. It was used by locals to hang mittens, scarves, blankets and other items used to keep warm. Others were able to take what items they needed. Anyone with information on how the damage was done is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Barrie Police have charged a 62 year old woman after a jewellery theft last Thursday. A woman was seen on surveillance video Zu Zu Fashion Boutique on Dunlop Street taking a five-strand pearl necklace without paying for it. Police say she turned herself in Monday afternoon.

South Simcoe Police are appealing again for witnesses in the March 15 death of a 17 year old at a construction site on Miller Drive in Bradford. He was found beside an overturned forklift. Foul play is not suspected. Anyone who may have seen anything unusual in the area of Miller Park Avenue, west of Melbourne Drive on Tuesday, March 14 overnight to Wednesday, March 15 is asked to contact police at 905-775-3311 ext 1043 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).