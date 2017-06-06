Tom Holland Visits Children’s Hospital In LA Dressed As Spider-Man

Tom Holland won our hearts with his incredible rendition of Rihanna’s umbrella on Lip Sync Battle. Just when we thought we couldn’t love him anymore, along comes a video of him visiting kids at Children’s Hospital LA dressed as Spider-Man.

The heartwarming video of Holland’s visit to the hospital show’s him meeting with patients, sharing secrets of his Spidey suit and even performing a flip!

Spider-Man: Homecoming hits theatres July 7th.