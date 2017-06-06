Listen Live

Tom Holland Visits Children’s Hospital In LA Dressed As Spider-Man

AKA The Cutest Thing You'll See Today

By Kool Celebrities

Tom Holland won our hearts with his incredible rendition of Rihanna’s umbrella on Lip Sync Battle. Just when we thought we couldn’t love him anymore, along comes a video of him visiting kids at Children’s Hospital LA dressed as Spider-Man.

The heartwarming video of Holland’s visit to the hospital show’s him meeting with patients, sharing secrets of his Spidey suit and even performing a flip!

Spider-Man: Homecoming hits theatres July 7th.

