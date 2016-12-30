TOP 20 DECEMBER 31st, 2016

#20 Calvin Harris Feat. Rihanna – This Is What You Came For

#19 Virginia To Vegas – Lights Out

#18 Niall Horan – This Town

#17 Rihanna – Love On The Brain

#16 Coleman Hell – Fireproof

#15 Sia – Cheap Thrills

#14 Justin Timberlake – Can’t Stop The Feeling!

#13 Major Lazer Feat. Justin Bieber – Cold Water

#12 John Legend – Love Me Now

#11 Marianas Trench – Who Do You Love

#10 Sia – The Greatest

#9 Hedley – Can’t Slow Down

#8 Shawn Mendes – Treat You Better

#7 Adele – Water Under The Bridge

#6 DJ Snake Feat. Justin Bieber – Let Me Love You

#5 The Weeknd Feat. Daft Punk – Starboy

#4 Alessia Cara – Scars To Your Beautiful

#3 Chainsmokers Feat. Halsey – Closer

#2 Maroon 5 – Don’t Wanna Know

#1 Bruno Mars – 24K Magic

BLAST: Alanis Morissette – You Oughta Know

KOOL CAMEO: George Michael – Faith

