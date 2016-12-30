TOP 20 DECEMBER 31st, 2016
Paying Homage To The Many 2016 Celebrity Deaths & We Have A NEW #1
#20 Calvin Harris Feat. Rihanna – This Is What You Came For
#19 Virginia To Vegas – Lights Out
#18 Niall Horan – This Town
#17 Rihanna – Love On The Brain
#16 Coleman Hell – Fireproof
#15 Sia – Cheap Thrills
#14 Justin Timberlake – Can’t Stop The Feeling!
#13 Major Lazer Feat. Justin Bieber – Cold Water
#12 John Legend – Love Me Now
#11 Marianas Trench – Who Do You Love
#10 Sia – The Greatest
#9 Hedley – Can’t Slow Down
#8 Shawn Mendes – Treat You Better
#7 Adele – Water Under The Bridge
#6 DJ Snake Feat. Justin Bieber – Let Me Love You
#5 The Weeknd Feat. Daft Punk – Starboy
#4 Alessia Cara – Scars To Your Beautiful
#3 Chainsmokers Feat. Halsey – Closer
#2 Maroon 5 – Don’t Wanna Know
#1 Bruno Mars – 24K Magic
BLAST: Alanis Morissette – You Oughta Know
KOOL CAMEO: George Michael – Faith
Listen to the TOP 20 Kool Countdown every Saturday at 1pm and Sundays at 6pm.