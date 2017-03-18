TOP 20 MARCH 18th & 19th, 2017
Walk Off The Earth Makes Their Debut & Did Ed Sheeran Stay On Top?
#20 Walk Off The Earth – Fire In My Soul
#19 The Weeknd Feat. Daft Punk – Starboy
#18 John Legend – Love Me Now
#17 Hedley – Can’t Slow Down
#16 Maroon 5 – Cold
#15 Bruno Mars – 24K Magic
#14 Clean Bandit Feat. Sean Paul – Rockabye
#13 DJ Snake Feat. Justin Bieber – Let Me Love You
#12 Marianas Trench – Who Do You Love
#11 Niall Horan – This Town
#10 Rihanna – Love On The Brain
#9 Maroon 5 – Don’t Wanna Know
#8 James Arthur – Say You Won’t Let Go
#7 The Chainsmokers Feat. Halsey – Closer
#6 ZAYN / Taylor Swift – I Don’t Wanna Live Forever
#5 Adele – Water Under The Bridge
#4 The Weeknd Feat. Daft Punk – I Feel It Coming
#3 Katy Perry Feat. Skip Marley – Chained To The Rhythm
#2 Alessia Cara – Scars To Your Beautiful
#1 Ed Sheeran – Shape Of You
KOOL CAMEO: Hanson – Mmm Bop
FUTURE HIT: The Chainsmokers Feat. Coldplay – Something Just Like This
