TOP 20 MARCH 18th & 19th, 2017

#20 Walk Off The Earth – Fire In My Soul

#19 The Weeknd Feat. Daft Punk – Starboy

#18 John Legend – Love Me Now

#17 Hedley – Can’t Slow Down

#16 Maroon 5 – Cold

#15 Bruno Mars – 24K Magic

#14 Clean Bandit Feat. Sean Paul – Rockabye

#13 DJ Snake Feat. Justin Bieber – Let Me Love You

#12 Marianas Trench – Who Do You Love

#11 Niall Horan – This Town

#10 Rihanna – Love On The Brain

#9 Maroon 5 – Don’t Wanna Know

#8 James Arthur – Say You Won’t Let Go

#7 The Chainsmokers Feat. Halsey – Closer

#6 ZAYN / Taylor Swift – I Don’t Wanna Live Forever

#5 Adele – Water Under The Bridge

#4 The Weeknd Feat. Daft Punk – I Feel It Coming

#3 Katy Perry Feat. Skip Marley – Chained To The Rhythm

#2 Alessia Cara – Scars To Your Beautiful

#1 Ed Sheeran – Shape Of You

KOOL CAMEO: Hanson – Mmm Bop

FUTURE HIT: The Chainsmokers Feat. Coldplay – Something Just Like This

