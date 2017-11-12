TV Traffic Reporter Reports With Taylor Swift Song Titles

On Friday morning, TV traffic reporter Laura Hettiger for St. Louis’ KMOV celebrated the release of Taylor Swift’s new album “Reputation” by using as many Taylor song titles as she could.

This was one of her lines: “I don’t have to say ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ because traffic looks good all over the St. Louis area.”

Watch her report here:

I love it and so did Taylor Swift because she tweeted it out!

My cousins in St. Louis sent this to me. I LOVE YOU @LauraKHettigerhttps://t.co/OvC349nq8y — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 11, 2017

She was obviously pumped to know that Taylor Swift not only saw it but loved it!

Should we start doing this in Kool FM’s traffic reports?