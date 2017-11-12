Listen Live

TV Traffic Reporter Reports With Taylor Swift Song Titles

“There is a lot of ‘Blank Space’ out there because traffic is pretty light.”

By Humor

On Friday morning, TV traffic reporter Laura Hettiger for St. Louis’ KMOV celebrated the release of Taylor Swift’s new album “Reputation” by using as many Taylor song titles as she could.

This was one of her lines: “I don’t have to say ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ because traffic looks good all over the St. Louis area.”

Watch her report here:

I love it and so did Taylor Swift because she tweeted it out!

She was obviously pumped to know that Taylor Swift not only saw it but loved it!

Should we start doing this in Kool FM’s traffic reports?

