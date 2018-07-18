Upcoming Movie Releases You Don’t Want To Miss

This Kool FM feature is presented with Paul Sadlon Motors

Summer is usually synonymous with blockbuster, but just because we are almost at the end of July doesn’t mean there aren’t any great movies left on deck. Here are some upcoming releases you won’t want to miss.

Christopher Robin (August 3rd)

Get your kleenex ready! This Disney flick meets up with Christopher Robin as an adult, and in the throes of a breakdown. With his life in a tailspin, his old friends from The Hundred Acre Wood come to life (in London!) to help him through it.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Spy Who Dumped Me (August 3rd)

Sign us up for some late summer laughs! Starring Mila Kunis as the ex-girlfriend of a CIA agent (who of course happens to be on the run from bad guys) and Kate MacKinnon as her best friend, this movie is guaranteed to be hilarious.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Mile 22 (August 17th)

You can always count on Mark Wahlberg to supply us a summer action flick. In Mile 22 Marky Mark plays an operative of the CIA’s most highly-prized and least understood unit.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Peppermint (September 7th)

Jennifer Garner returns to action hero mode in Peppermint, and we are here for it. Garner stars as a mother on the hunt for revenge after she loses her family in a senseless act of violence. We’re calling it a must see!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A Simple Favor (September 14th)

This thriller stars Anna Kendrick as a small-town blogger who tries to solve the mystery of her rich friend’s (played by Blake Lively) disappearance.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Night School (September 24th)

Kevin Hart plays a man who’s life takes an unexpected turn when he accidentally blows up his place of employment. He’s then forced to go back and get his GED. His teacher is played by the always hilarious Tiffany Haddish and honestly, she’s the best and you should watch any movie she is in.