VIDEO: Farmer Dancing To ‘Cheap Thrills’ Goes Viral

An Inspiration To Many To Keep Moving After Traumatic Back Injury

Michael Lavery, a farmer from Sharon Springs, New York, recorded a video of himself dancing to Sia’s song ‘Cheap Thrills’, and it has since gone viral!

15 years ago, he suffered a traumatic back injury and had to undergo several back surgeries, but with yoga, meditation and of course dancing, he’s been able to cope with the pain without any kind of medication. And with this video he really wanted to inspire people going through the same pain to keep moving and hopefully put a smile on their faces.

This video has over 70,000 shares on Facebook and over 21,000 comments since being posted December 30th, 2016.

(Video & Image Courtesy of Jay Lavery/Facebook)

