VIDEO: John Legend & Ariana Grande Debut Beauty & The Beast Theme Song

John Legend and Ariana Grande teased us weeks ago with a possible collaboration on the soundtrack for Disney’s live-action remake of ‘Beauty & The Beast’, and now it’s here!

The official trailer for the movie was released Monday, with John and Ariana’s revamped theme song ‘Tale As Old As Time’ beautifully playing in the background.

‘Beauty & The Beast’ is due out in theatres March 2017.

(Video & Image Courtesy of Disney Movie Trailers /YouTube)