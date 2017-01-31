VIDEO: John Legend & Ariana Grande Debut Beauty & The Beast Theme Song
Official Movie Trailer Released
John Legend and Ariana Grande teased us weeks ago with a possible collaboration on the soundtrack for Disney’s live-action remake of ‘Beauty & The Beast’, and now it’s here!
— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 31, 2017
The official trailer for the movie was released Monday, with John and Ariana’s revamped theme song ‘Tale As Old As Time’ beautifully playing in the background.
‘Beauty & The Beast’ is due out in theatres March 2017.