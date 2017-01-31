Listen Live

VIDEO: John Legend & Ariana Grande Debut Beauty & The Beast Theme Song

Official Movie Trailer Released

By Host Blogs, Kool Celebrities, Kool Headlines, Videos

John Legend and Ariana Grande teased us weeks ago with a possible collaboration on the soundtrack for Disney’s live-action remake of ‘Beauty & The Beast’, and now it’s here!

The official trailer for the movie was released Monday, with John and Ariana’s revamped theme song ‘Tale As Old As Time’ beautifully playing in the background.

‘Beauty & The Beast’ is due out in theatres March 2017.

(Video & Image Courtesy of Disney Movie Trailers /YouTube)

Related posts

5 Songs you didn’t know Bruno Mars wrote.

Justin Bieber Plays In NHL All-Star Celebrity Shootout

Crokicurl: The Most Canadian Game Ever

WATCH: Barrie Colts Alumni Tanner Pearson Makes An Appearance On ‘Ellen’

WATCH: Taylor Swift & Zayn Malik Release Video For ‘I Don’t Want To Live Forever’

Page’s 5: Reasons Why We HATE Winter

WATCH: Mike Myers & Jimmy Fallon Dice Dance-Off

‘Zoolander 2’ Leads Loser Nomination Board At 2017 Razzies

‘LA LA LAND’ Tops List Of Nominees for 2017 OSCARS