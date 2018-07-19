Wasaga Beach CAO Retiring

After 13 years of serving the community, Wasaga Beach CAO George Vadeboncoeur has announced his retirement.

He says the time is right; that the town is in a sound financial position.

“There’s never a perfect time to retire, but for me, this makes a lot of sense. The town is in a sound financial position, and Council is well on the way to developing the new community hub with the twin pad arena along with the new Library.”

Vadeboncouer said he’s had the good fortune to work with some tremendous administrative and operational staff members over his many years with the town. “Many of them have retired but there are some who are still here and continue to serve in an exemplary fashion. Without a talented and committed team behind him or her, a CAO cannot succeed nor a community reach its potential.”

Mayor Brian Smith said Vadeboncoeur has played a significant role in the growth of the Town and its evolution to a more complete community over his years of service.

His last day will be August 17.