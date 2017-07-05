Listen Live

Wasaga Firefighters Rescue Woman Clinging To Branch in Nottawasaga River

Canoeist Was Wearing Life Jacket

By News

Wasaga beach Fire rescued a woman from a tree this afternoon. Fire Chief Mike McWilliam says the woman in her twenties fell out of her canoe while paddling in a remote part of Nottawasaga River around 1:30 this afternoon, and grabbed hold of a low hanging branch to keep from being swept away. Firefighters had to cut a trail to get to her, as she was clutching to a branch the whole time. Chief McWilliam says she was shaken, but fine, adding she had her life vest on.

Related posts

Give Barrie Your Two Cents on Getting a Lift in Town

Speeding Is Speeding, Be it On Land Or On Water

Lathering Up? Concerns Raised About A Brand Of Sun-Screen

Police Say Driver Tried to Flee Crash Scene, Didn’t Get Far

UPDATE: Thirty-Two Prospects For Vacant Council Seat In Barrie

Couch Surfer Accused of Assault in Bradford

Penetanguishene Teen Twice Charged With Assault

UPDATE: Barrie Police Lay Charge In Suspicious Death

Collingwood Transitional Housing Program Gets Financial Boost