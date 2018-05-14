Watch: 12-Year-Old Vancouver Girl Wows P!nk With Her Rendition Of ‘Perfect’

After an online campaign that had been weeks in the making, a dream came true for a 12-year-old girl in Vancouver.

Victoria Anthony is an aspiring young singer from BC. It was her dream to sing with her musical idol, P!nk, when the pop superstar brought her Beautiful Trauma tour to Rogers Arena. So Victoria did what anyone would do – started an online campaign that quickly went viral. She created YouTube videos to showcase her voice and used Instagram and Twitter to spread the word, using the hashtag #VicandPink.

The story quickly spread across the country, with even Canadian superstar Sarah McLachlan tweeting her support of Victoria!

On Saturday night, Victoria’s dreams came true. P!nk stopped her show at the Rogers Arena and called out to the crowd to find the young fan. She asked “Do you want to sing something?” and that’s when Victoria stole the show.