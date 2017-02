This is absolutely adorable.

8 year oldĀ Kai, who’s a regular guest now on The Ellen DeGeneres Show came back this week to give Ellen a handmade Valentine’s Day card, and to serenade her with Ed Sheeran’s tune ‘Thinking Out Loud’.

As Kai was, passionately, performing the song he had no idea that Ed himself had come out from backstage and sat on the chair right behind him while he sang!