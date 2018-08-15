WATCH: ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Gag Reels

I always love seeing the other side of movies. Knowing that our favourite actors are actually human too, and mess up their words or can be clumsy every now and again.

Marvel Entertainment released two gag reels from the sets of ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and it’s priceless!

The two short clips show off Chadwick Boseman, (Black Panther), giving a goat heck for being too loud during his emotional speech, Robert Downie Jr., (Iron Man) singing the ‘Mary Poppin’s’ tune ‘Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious’, Benedict Cumberbatch’s, (Dr. Strange), awesome dances moves, and of course the general missed line and prop going wrong.

Have yourself a laugh!

(Videos & Images Courtesy of Marvel Entertainment/YouTube)