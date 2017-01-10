Listen Live

WATCH: Ben Affleck Is A Little Miffed His Brother Didn’t Thank Him In His Golden Globes Speech

Brotherly Love At Its Finest

By Kool Celebrities

Casey Affleck won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama on Sunday night, taking home the statue for his role in Manchester by the Sea. The younger Affleck brother gave a speech in which he thanked everyone from Amazon to Denzel Washington, but he forgot to mention one person – his older brother, Ben.

Ben Affleck was on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday, and turns out he’s a bit miffed by the omission.

Watch below:

Ahhh, brotherly love.

