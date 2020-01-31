Watch: Helen Mirren Savagely Defeats James Corden In A Rap Battle

James Corden has taken on several celebs in his “Drop the Mic” rap battle segment on The Late Late Show. Halle Berry, Keving Hart, and Jennifer Hudson are just some of the big names who have challenged the host.

On Tuesday, Helen Mirren was the latest celeb guest to step to the mic and it should come as no surprise that she is a low-key SAVAGE. The 72-year-old Mirren absolutely destroyed Corden. Dropping epic lyrics like “”I’ve played the queen but also warriors and witches, crime lords and wizards, bosses and bitches . Detectives and whores, from Altman to Shakespeare, the only role you ever played is ‘Guy Who Begged to Be Here’.

We bow down, Ms. Mirren.

Watch the entire video below: