Some people wait a lifetime for a moment like this… — See what I did there?

Kelly Clarkson helped super fan Alex Malerba propose to his longtime boyfriend, Justin Blake during a meet and greet backstage in Las Vegas after her show.

Alex then posted these pictures and a video of the whole proposal for our viewing pleasure up to Instagram.

Asking the love of my life to marry me in front of the one and only @kellyclarkson was an amazing moment!!!! HE SAID YES A post shared by Alex Malerba (@alex_malerba) on Jun 21, 2017 at 7:22am PDT

(Video & Pictures Courtesy of alex_malerba/Instagram)