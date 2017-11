Kirsten Bell was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday. Dave Grohl was guest hosting Kimmel, dressed as David Letterman. Oh, and Kirsten Bell was dressed as Magnum P.I. Then they sang “Do You Want To Build A Snowman” but as a Metallica mash up.

We could waste your time trying to describe it, but you really have to see it to believe it.

Check out the full video below: