Watch: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 5 Sneak Peek Is Very Intense

Season 4 of Orange Is The New Black ended in a very dramatic manner. With the prison overtaken by a riot, Daya (Dascha Polanco) had a gun to CO Humphrey’s (Michael Torpey) head, and the prisoners are telling her to kill him.

A minute long teaser for Season 5 was just released. Things pick up right where they left off, but don’t expect to find any answers to the burning questions Season 5 left you with. Although you do hear a gunshot, there is no inkling as to what exactly Daya shoots at, or how the situation is resolved.

Season 5 will drop on Netflix June 9th.

Watch the Sneak Peek below: