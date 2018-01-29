Listen Live

Watch: Pink Releases New Video For “Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken”

On The Heels Of Her Grammy Performance

A day after her rousing Grammy performance of Wild Hearts Cant Be Broken from her 2017 album Beautiful Trauma, P!nk has released the official video for the song.

The striking black and white video is stripped down, featuring the singer and her soaring vocals. P!nk’s daughter, Willow, also made a cameo in the video.

In honour of the release, the singer is asking fans to donate to Unicef’s global mission.

Watch the entire video below:

