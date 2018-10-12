Listen Live

Watch: The First Trailer For Disney’s Live Action ‘Aladdin’ Is Here

The Movie Is Set To Be Released May 24, 2019

By Kool Celebrities

The first trailer for Disney’s live action remake of Aladdin is finally here, and it looks like it’s going to stay true to the original animated film.

The trailer shows off the fictional city Agrabah, the Cave of Wonders, and Mena Massoud as Aladdin while a grand instrumental version of the beloved soundtrack including “Arabian Nights” plays.

The voice of the stone tiger that guards the cave lies atop the track saying, “only one may enter here…one whose worth lies far within…the diamond in the rough.”

Watch the teaser below.

The reboot is set for release next May, when Mena Massoud will star as the iconic prince of thieves we all know and love. British star Naomi Scott will join him as Princess Jasmine, and Will Smith will be taking over the role of Genie for the late Robin Williams.

The Guy Ritchie directed film, Aladdin will be released on May 24th, 2019.

 

