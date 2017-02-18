WATCH: Trailer for Carpool Karaoke: The Series

James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke segment on The Late Late Show has become so popular that there’ll actually be a full-on series on Apple Music. And all of the A-List celebs will be back!

So far, it’ll feature James Corden (of course), Will Smith, Billy Eichner, Metallica, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Ariana Grande, Seth MacFarlane, Chelsea Handler, Blake Shelton, Michael Strahan, John Cena, Shaquille O’Neal, and many more.

Watch for the Fresh Prince theme song!

Main Image and video via YouTube / Apple Music