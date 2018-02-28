Watch: Wreck-It Ralph 2 Trailer Released

Walt Disney has released a teaser trailer for the follow up to Wreck It Ralph. The original movie was released in 2013, and fans have been begging for a sequel ever since.

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 will hit theaters on November 21st. John C. Reilly and Sarah Silverman are back as Ralph and Vannelope von Schweetz. The pair have to leave the arcade after a Wi-Fi router gets plugged in and they have to set out to find a replacement part to fix Sugar Rush.

The movie boasts several guest stars. Jack McBrayer and Jane Lynch return Fix-It Felix, Jr. and Sergeant Calhoun. Taraji P. Henson has signed on to voice a character named Yesss, while James Corden, Ana Ortiz and Alan Tudyk are cast in undisclosed roles.

Several Marvel and Star Wars characters are slated to appear in the follow-up film, as are all of the Disney Princesses: Irene Bedard as Pocahontas, Kristen Bell as Anna, Jodi Benson as Ariel, Auli’i Cravalho as Moana, Linda Larkin as Jasmine, Kelly Macdonald as Merida, Idina Menzel as Queen Elsa, Mandy Moore as Rapunzel, Paige O’Hara as Belle, Anika Noni Rose as Tiana and Ming-Na Wen as Mulan. Aurora, Cinderella and Snow White will be voiced by new actresses.

Watch the entire trailer below: