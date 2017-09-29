What to Watch on Netflix: The Five

Lately, when I find a new show on Netflix, I find myself checking to see how many seasons there are. I just want a show to watch that I won’t have to commit to 4 or 5 or 6 seasons. I started watching Blacklist then looked up how many seasons there were and decided to just read the plot instead!

A few days ago, I came across The Five, a British show and it only had one season. The catch was- that season came out last year. So, when I started watching it, I hoped that it would be a one season show, but I wasn’t sure.

The good news, if you’re like me, is that it is just one season! You get the drama, the mystery and the resolution in 10 episodes.

Here’s the plot: 4 friends are brought back together again when the DNA of a missing, assumed murdered, boy shows up 20 years later at crime scene. The friends are all connected to the boy and they all try to figure out what’s going on. One is cop, one is a doctor, one is a lawyer and the other runs a homeless shelter for kids.

If you’re looking for a good mystery show with drama, friendship and a bit of romance, and a good sound track, that also wraps up in just 10 episodes, this is for you!

Featured Image: Fair Use/ Wikipedia