Woman In Critical Condition After Becoming Trapped Underwater

Was wedged under a rock at Arrowhead Provincial Park

By News

A 26-year-old St Catharines woman had to be pulled Sunday from under a rock in the water at Arrowhead Provincial Park near Huntsville. OPP say she had fallen into the water at Stubbs Falls – a popular spot for hikers. She was caught in the fast running water before becoming wedged under the rock. Muskoka EMS and Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Rescue teamed up to pull her free. She’s listed in critical condition at Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital in Orillia.

