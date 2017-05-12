You Can Get Free Burger King Whoppers for Life…

Burger King has recently declared in an ad that they would be giving away free Whoppers…for LIFE.

Before you start celebrating, not just anyone can win Whoppers for life. There is a very specific set of rules. You need to have a specific last name and you need to live in Argentina.

“Parilla”, which is Spanish for “grill”.

The reason Burger King is doing this is to target bullying. Parillas around the world have apparently had to endure all sorts of bad puns and mockery at their names. Burger King believes this offer will help ease the pain of anyone who’s had to put up with a lifetime of terrible jokes about their names.

Not sure if they’ll honour Parilla’s in other countries, but hey…it’s worth a shot!