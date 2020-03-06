Listen Live

$1000 Friday, March 6th

How did you do this morning? Sarah got $60 today!

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute
  1. What two colours must you mix together to make Green?
    (Blue and Yellow/Yellow and Blue)

 

 

 

 

 2. How many territories are there in Canada?
(3 – Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Yukon)

 

 

 

 

 

 3. If you have 20 quarters, how any dollars do you have?
($5.00)

 

 

 

 

 

 4. Retired NBA Player Shaquelle O’Neal celebrates a birthday today. TRUE OR FALSE: Shaq is over 7 feet tall.
(TRUE – 7’1”)

 

 

 

 

 

 5. What do you call a person who diagnoses and treats skin disorders?
(Dermatologist)

 

 

 

 

 

 6. FILL IN THE BLANK: Today we celebrate “milk’s favorite cookie” as today is National (blank) cookie Day.
 (Oreo)

 

 

 

 

 

7. SPELL: Acrylic.
(A C R Y L I C)

 

 

 

 

 

8. The Maple Leafs faced the LA Kings last night. Who are they playing tonight?
 (Anaheim/Ducks)

 

 

 

 

 

9. Zinfandel, Malbec, and Riesling are all different types of what?
(Wine)

 

 

 

 

 

 10. On a standard keyboard, what letter is between Q and E?
(W)

 

Related posts

$1000 Minute Thursday, March 5th

$1000 Minute Wednesday, March 4th

$1000 Minute Tuesday, March 3rd