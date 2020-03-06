$1000 Friday, March 6th

What two colours must you mix together to make Green?

(Blue and Yellow/Yellow and Blue)

2. How many territories are there in Canada?

(3 – Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Yukon)

3. If you have 20 quarters, how any dollars do you have?

($5.00)

4. Retired NBA Player Shaquelle O’Neal celebrates a birthday today. TRUE OR FALSE: Shaq is over 7 feet tall.

(TRUE – 7’1”)

5. What do you call a person who diagnoses and treats skin disorders?

(Dermatologist)

6. FILL IN THE BLANK: Today we celebrate “milk’s favorite cookie” as today is National (blank) cookie Day.

(Oreo)

7. SPELL: Acrylic.

(A C R Y L I C)

8. The Maple Leafs faced the LA Kings last night. Who are they playing tonight?

(Anaheim/Ducks)

9. Zinfandel, Malbec, and Riesling are all different types of what?

(Wine)

10. On a standard keyboard, what letter is between Q and E?

(W)