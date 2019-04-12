$1000 Minute Friday, April 12th

1) Which HBO show has its first episode of its final season airing this Sunday night?

(Game of Thrones)

2) TRUE OR FALSE: An octopus has three hearts.

(True)

3) Who’s leading in the Toronto vs Boston NHL playoff series?

(*** The Leafs***)

4) If it’s a quarter past 5, what time is it?

(5:15)

5) What is the title of the Canadian National Anthem?

(O’Canada)

6) Which TV reality star is reportedly studying to be a Lawyer?

(Kim Kardashian)

7) Dave Harbour is starring in the new ‘Hellboy’ Movie opening in theaters today. What popular science fiction Netflix show about a group of kids set in the 80’s does he also star in?

(Stranger Things)

8) SPELL: Temperature.

(T-E-M-P-E-R-A-T-U-R-E)

9) Monterey Jack is a type of what food?

(Cheese)

10) What is the capital of Quebec?

(Quebec City)