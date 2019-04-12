$1000 Minute Friday, April 12th
1) Which HBO show has its first episode of its final season airing this Sunday […]
1) Which HBO show has its first episode of its final season airing this Sunday night?
(Game of Thrones)
2) TRUE OR FALSE: An octopus has three hearts.
(True)
3) Who’s leading in the Toronto vs Boston NHL playoff series?
(*** The Leafs***)
4) If it’s a quarter past 5, what time is it?
(5:15)
5) What is the title of the Canadian National Anthem?
(O’Canada)
6) Which TV reality star is reportedly studying to be a Lawyer?
(Kim Kardashian)
7) Dave Harbour is starring in the new ‘Hellboy’ Movie opening in theaters today. What popular science fiction Netflix show about a group of kids set in the 80’s does he also star in?
(Stranger Things)
8) SPELL: Temperature.
(T-E-M-P-E-R-A-T-U-R-E)
9) Monterey Jack is a type of what food?
(Cheese)
10) What is the capital of Quebec?
(Quebec City)