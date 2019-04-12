Listen Live

$1000 Minute Friday, April 12th

1)    Which HBO show has its first episode of its final season airing this Sunday night?
(Game of Thrones)

 

 

 

 

 

 

2)    TRUE OR FALSE: An octopus has three hearts.
(True)

 

 

 

 

 

 

3)    Who’s leading in the Toronto vs Boston NHL playoff series?
(*** The Leafs***)

 

 

 

 

 

 

4)    If it’s a quarter past 5, what time is it?
(5:15)

 

 

 

 

 

 

5)    What is the title of the Canadian National Anthem?
(O’Canada)

 

 

 

 

 

 

6)    Which TV reality star is reportedly studying to be a Lawyer?
(Kim Kardashian)  

 

 

 

 

 

 

7)    Dave Harbour is starring in the new ‘Hellboy’ Movie opening in theaters today. What popular science fiction Netflix show about a group of kids set in the 80’s does he also star in?
(Stranger Things)

 

 

 

 

 

 

8)    SPELL: Temperature.
(T-E-M-P-E-R-A-T-U-R-E)

 

 

 

 

 

 

9)    Monterey Jack is a type of what food?
(Cheese)

 

 

 

 

 

 

10) What is the capital of Quebec?
(Quebec City)

 

