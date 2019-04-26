$1000 Minute Friday, April 26th

1) Who is the lead singer of Nickleback?

(Chad Kroeger)

2) ‘Avengers: Endgame’ is out in theatres now. NAME the actress who plays Black Widow in the series.

(Scarlett Johansson)

3) It takes Derek 25 minutes to get to work. What time will he arrive at his desk if he leaves at 8:30?

(8:55)

4) Who said E equals M-C squared? (E=mc2)

(Einstein)

5) What is the capital of Newfoundland?

(St. Johns)

6) Daniel Craig signed on to do another James Bond movie due out early next year. Including this upcoming one, how many Bond movies has he done?

(5)

7) TRUE OR FALSE: A slug’s blood is green.

(True)

8) A festival is held every August in Barrie by the lakefront. What is it called?

(Kempenfest)

9) Toronto FC is in Portland tomorrow for a game. NAME Toronto’s home stadium.

(BMO Field)

10) SPELL: Dinosaur.

(D-I-N-O-S-A-U-R)