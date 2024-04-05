$1000 Minute: Friday, April 5th

In what month does Kempenfest take place?

August

How many quarts of paint equals a gallon?

Blue, goat and cottage are types of what?

Cheeses

What nut is in the middle of Ferrero Rocher chocolate?

Hazelnut

What alcoholic drink is primarily made from juniper berries?

Gin

This flavour of ice cream consists of chocolate, vanilla and strawberry.

Neapolitan

True or False, In the Heart Barrie Landmark located downtown, the heart is used to replace the A in Barrie

False

How many quarters does it take to make $25

100

In the board game Monopoly what happens if you roll doubles 3 times in a row?

You go to Jail

What Canadian Icon sings Cuts Like a Knife, Heaven and Coud #9?

Brayn Adams