Listen Live

$1000 Minute: Friday, April 5th

How did you do this morning!

By $1,000 Minute
  1. In what month does Kempenfest take place? 

August

  1. How many quarts of paint equals a gallon?
    1.  
  1. Blue, goat and cottage are types of what?

Cheeses

  1. What nut is in the middle of Ferrero Rocher chocolate?

Hazelnut 

  1. What alcoholic drink is primarily made from juniper berries?

Gin 

  1. This flavour of ice cream consists of chocolate, vanilla and strawberry.

Neapolitan 

  1. True or False, In the Heart Barrie Landmark located downtown, the heart is used to replace the A in Barrie

False  

  1. How many quarters does it take to make $25

100

  1. In the board game Monopoly what happens if you roll doubles 3 times in a row?

You go to Jail

  1. What Canadian Icon sings Cuts Like a Knife, Heaven and Coud #9?

Brayn Adams

Related posts

$1000 Minute: Thursday, April 4th

$1000 Minute: Wednesday, April 3rd

$1000 Minute: Tuesday, April 2nd