$1000 Minute: Friday, April 5th
How did you do this morning!
- In what month does Kempenfest take place?
August
- How many quarts of paint equals a gallon?
- Blue, goat and cottage are types of what?
Cheeses
- What nut is in the middle of Ferrero Rocher chocolate?
Hazelnut
- What alcoholic drink is primarily made from juniper berries?
Gin
- This flavour of ice cream consists of chocolate, vanilla and strawberry.
Neapolitan
- True or False, In the Heart Barrie Landmark located downtown, the heart is used to replace the A in Barrie
False
- How many quarters does it take to make $25
100
- In the board game Monopoly what happens if you roll doubles 3 times in a row?
You go to Jail
- What Canadian Icon sings Cuts Like a Knife, Heaven and Coud #9?
Brayn Adams