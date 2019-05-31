$1000 Minute Friday, May 31st

1) TRUE OR FALSE: Hawaii was the final and 50th state to join the United States?

(True)

2) NAME the host of ‘Jeopardy’ who’s battling cancer right now.

(Alex Trebek)

3) Which team won the first game in the NBA Final series last night?

(Raptors)

4) What tech company makes the Galaxy line of smart phones?

(Samsung)

5) What’s the name of the kids’ show that is making a comeback that stars a cartoon blue dog?

(Blues Clues)

6) If its 17-15 on a 24 hour clock, what time is that on a 12 hour clock?

(5:15pm)

7) Which fictional creature is referred to as the King of the Monsters?

(Godzilla)

8) SPELL: Ignite.

(I-G-N-I-T-E)

9) NAME the event happening this Saturday at Centennial Park in Barrie.

(Celebrate Barrie)

10) Clint Eastwood is celebrating a birthday today. NAME the movie he said the line, “You’ve got to ask yourself one question. Do I feel lucky? Well, do ya, punk?”

(Dirty Harry)