$1,000 Minute Questions: June 6th, 2pm

What is the name of the cocktail drink made up of orange juice and vodka? […]

  1. What is the name of the cocktail drink made up of orange juice and vodka?

(Screwdriver)

  1. What do you count on a tree to tell how old it is?

(It’s rings)

  1. What two primary colours would you mix together to get Green?

(Blue & Yellow)

  1. SPELL: Separate.

(S E P A R A T E)

  1. Which classical composer was actually deaf?

(Beethoven)

  1. In baseball, what do you call the position of the player who squats behind home plate?

(Catcher)

  1. Name one of the three water signs in astrology.

(Cancer/Scorpio/Pisces)

  1. How many sides does a heptagon have?

(7)

  1. Name the only great lake that is entirely within the United States.

(Lake Michigan)

  1. What is Scooby Doo’s full name?

(Scoobert Doo)

