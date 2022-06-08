$1,000 Minute Questions: June 6th, 2pm
- What is the name of the cocktail drink made up of orange juice and vodka?
(Screwdriver)
- What do you count on a tree to tell how old it is?
(It’s rings)
- What two primary colours would you mix together to get Green?
(Blue & Yellow)
- SPELL: Separate.
(S E P A R A T E)
- Which classical composer was actually deaf?
(Beethoven)
- In baseball, what do you call the position of the player who squats behind home plate?
(Catcher)
- Name one of the three water signs in astrology.
(Cancer/Scorpio/Pisces)
- How many sides does a heptagon have?
(7)
- Name the only great lake that is entirely within the United States.
(Lake Michigan)
- What is Scooby Doo’s full name?
(Scoobert Doo)