$1000 Minute Monday, April 29th

1) The Backstreet Boys are Kevin, Nick, AJ, Brian and WHO else?

(Howie)

2) How many Canadian teams are left in the NHL playoffs?

(None)

3) Which street is Barrie City Hall on?

(70 Collier Street)

4) Which car company’ logo is 4 rings?

(Audi)

5) NAME the actor who is going to be the next James Bond for his 5th movie with the franchise?

(Daniel Craig)

6) Is meringue made with egg whites OR egg yolks?

(Egg Whites)

7) SPELL: Meringue.

(M-E-R-I-N-G-U-E)

8) Fredericton is the capital of which Canadian province?

(New Brunswick)

9) Which singer – released a brand new song called ME! on Friday?

(Taylor Swift)

10) TRUE OR FALSE: Acorns come from Maple trees.

(False- Oak)