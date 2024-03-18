$1000 Minute: Monday, March 18th

St Patrick’s Day was held yesterday and is observed every year on March 17th. True or False we celebrate on March 17th to honour the date on which Saint Patrick was born.

False, it’s celebrated on March 17th which is the date of his death.

The Blue Jays have their home opener scheduled for April 8th, how many more sleeps?

21

What does the Acronym E.O.D. stand for?

End of Day

Which is the largest Canadian province by landmass?

Quebec

Jordan Knight and Joey McIntyre are members of this popular Boy Band.

NKOTB (New Kids On the Block)

What is the name of the military Base located in Simcoe County?

CF Base Borden

This Kool FM Artists’ Era Tour The Movie is now available to stream on Disney +?

Taylor Swift

What was the name of the plush-coloured teddy bears from the 80s that were different colours and had a unique image on their stomachs??

Care Bears

What is the name of the breakfast cereal that is said to be Magically Delicious?

Lucky Charms

In Ice hockey, what is it called when a player enters the offensive zone before the puck?

Offside