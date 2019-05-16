$1000 Minute Thursday, May 16th

1) What is the postal abbreviation for Nunavut?

(NU)

2) If Lisa has 20 cookies and wants to share them with 5 friends, how many cookies will each friend get?

(4)

3) Which artist is NOT Canadian: Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, OR Justin Bieber?

(Ed Sheeran)

4) ‘The Big Bang Theory’ airs its series finale tonight on CBS. How many seasons did the show have?

(12)

5) Sunscreens are rated with SPF. What does the ‘F’ in SPF stand for?

(Factor- Sun Protection Factor)

6) The Toronto Blue Jays are in Chicago tonight taking on which team?

(White Sox)

7) How do you spell SOX as in the baseball team Red Sox?

(S-O-X)

8) TRUE OR FALSE: The smallest bone in the human body is about the size of a grain of rice.

(True- the stirrup in the ear)

9) What is the name of the holiday Monday coming up?

(Victoria Day)

10) According to the proverb, what shouldn’t call the kettle black?

(The pot)