$1000 Minute Thursday, May 2nd

1) What part of your body do you typically apply concealer on?

(Face)

2) Toronto FC is at home Saturday to Orlando City. Which sport do they play?

(Soccer)

3) The cheesesteak sandwich originated in which US city?

(Philadelphia)

4) Which letter appears first in the word FLUORIDE – U or O?

(U)

5) Who hosted last night’s Billboard Music Awards?

(Kelly Clarkson)

6) The “like” button on Instagram is symbolized by what shape?

(Heart)

7) TRUE OR FALSE: An acute angle is less than 90 degrees

(True. -An obtuse angle is greater than 90 degrees)

8) Finish this credit card slogan: “There are some things money can’t buy. For everything else, there’s _____.”

(Mastercard)

9) How many days are in the month of May?

(31)

10) NAME the capital of PEI.

(Charlottetown)