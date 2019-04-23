$1000 Minute Tuesday, April 23rd

1) ‘Avengers: Endgame’ hits theatres this week. NAME the actor who plays Captain American in the Avengers series.

(Chris Evans)

2) TRUE OR FALSE: Barrie is more than 200 years old.

(False)

3) Who is Justin Bieber married too?

(Hailey Baldwin)

4) Adidas and Volkswagen are companies from what country?

(Germany)

5) Tonight the Leafs take on Boston. What number game of the series is it?

(Game 7)

6) In reference to vehicles, what does the acronym SUV stand for?

(Sport Utility Vehicle)

7) One week today is the last day of this month. How many days are in the month of April?

(30)

8) In the game of chess, which piece can move one square in any direction?

(King)

9) NAME the artist who sings ‘Turn Back Time’, who performed last night in Toronto at Scotiabank Arena.

(Cher)

10) SPELL: Kempenfelt.

(K-E-M-P-E-N-F-E-L-T)