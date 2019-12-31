$1000 Minute Tuesday, December 31st!

1) What is the Capital City of China?

(Bejing)

2) In Shakespeare’s “Romeo & Juliet”, Romeo’s last name is Montague, and what is Juliet’s last name?

(Capulet)

3) Today is Anthony Hopkins birthday. Name one of the movies where he portrays Hannibal Lecter.

(The Silence of the Lambs/Hannibal/Red Dragon)

4) SPELL: Camouflage.

(C A M O U F L A G E)

5) Canada faces Czech Republic at 1pm today. How many goals did they score against Germany yesterday?

(4)

6) How many hours are in three days?

(72)

7) American rock band TSO performed at Scotiabank Arena last night. What does TSO stand for?

(Trans-Siberian Orchestra)

8) Which planet in our solar system is the hottest?

(Venus)

9) TRUE OR FALSE: Kryptonite is an element on the periodic table of elements.

(FALSE)

10) Molars, premolars, incisors and canines are all different types of what?

(Teeth)