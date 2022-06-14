$1000 Minute Tuesday, June 14th @ 9 AM

- What Purple and Green Dinosaur entertained children on Television for nearly two decade?
Barney from Barney and friends
- How much Money do you collect from passing GO in the board game Monopoly?
$200
- The Easy Pose, Boat Pose and the bow pose are all from what type of exercise program?
Yoga
- What % is homogenized Milk?
3.25%
- Spell Homogenized?
H-O-M-O-G-E-N-I-Z-E-D
- Who is currently leading the series in the NBA Finals?
Whoever won the game on Monday as the series is currently tied 2-2 between the Celtics and the Warriors)
- How many Great Lakes touch Canada?
4, Ontario, Erie, Superior and Huron (Michigan doesn’t touch Canada and is 100% in the USA)
- Barrie City hall is on the corner of Mulcaster and what street?
Collier
- What time is 5:29pm in Military time?
17:29
- What is 17 + 29?
46