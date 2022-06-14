Listen Live

$1000 Minute Tuesday, June 14th @ 9 AM

How did you do this morning playing along?

By $1,000 Minute
  1. What Purple and Green Dinosaur entertained children on Television for nearly two decade?
    Barney from Barney and friends
  1. How much Money do you collect from passing GO in the board game Monopoly?
    $200
  1. The Easy Pose, Boat Pose and the bow pose are all from what type of exercise program?
    Yoga
  1. What % is homogenized Milk?
    3.25%
  1. Spell Homogenized?
    H-O-M-O-G-E-N-I-Z-E-D
  1. Who is currently leading the series in the NBA Finals?
    Whoever won the game on Monday as the series is currently tied 2-2 between the Celtics and the Warriors)
  1. How many Great Lakes touch Canada?
    4, Ontario, Erie, Superior and Huron (Michigan doesn’t touch Canada and is 100% in the USA)
  1. Barrie City hall is on the corner of Mulcaster and what street?
    Collier 
  1. What time is 5:29pm in Military time?
    17:29
  1. What is 17 + 29?
    46

Related posts

$1000 Minute June 14 5pm

$1,000 Minute June 13th, 2pm

$1000 Minute, Monday, June 13th @ 9 AM