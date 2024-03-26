Listen Live

$1000 Minute: Tuesday, March 26th

How did you do this morning?

  1. This “I’m Like a Bird” singer Hosted the Juno Awards on Sunday in Halifax?

Nely Furtado

  1. What is it called in Football when it’s 4th down and you kick the ball away to the other team?

A Punt or Punting the ball

  1. “If you Build it He Will Come” is a popular line from this 1989 Kevin Costner Movie?

Field of Dreams

  1. The Barrie Colts are headed to the Playoffs, and they have 3 mascots. Name one of them.

Charlie Horse, Carly Horse, or Charlie Colt

  1. A bag of Skittles contains 72 Skittles divided evenly among 6 flavors. How many of each flavor are in the bag?

12

  1. True or False Octopuses have more than 5 Brains?

Ture, they have 9.

  1. Hard Boiled, Scrambled and Deviled are just some of the ways to serve this food?

Eggs

  1. On average how many of the 12 months a year do kids attend school?

(10 September, October, November, December, January, February, March, April, May, June)

  1. Thumper was a friend and this type of Animal in Disney’s Bambi?

Rabbit

  1. April 8th 2024, is the next time this Natural phenomenon is scheduled to take place, causing a PA day for Elementary school in Simcoe County?

Solar Eclise

