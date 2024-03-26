$1000 Minute: Tuesday, March 26th
How did you do this morning?
- This “I’m Like a Bird” singer Hosted the Juno Awards on Sunday in Halifax?
Nely Furtado
- What is it called in Football when it’s 4th down and you kick the ball away to the other team?
A Punt or Punting the ball
- “If you Build it He Will Come” is a popular line from this 1989 Kevin Costner Movie?
Field of Dreams
- The Barrie Colts are headed to the Playoffs, and they have 3 mascots. Name one of them.
Charlie Horse, Carly Horse, or Charlie Colt
- A bag of Skittles contains 72 Skittles divided evenly among 6 flavors. How many of each flavor are in the bag?
12
- True or False Octopuses have more than 5 Brains?
Ture, they have 9.
- Hard Boiled, Scrambled and Deviled are just some of the ways to serve this food?
Eggs
- On average how many of the 12 months a year do kids attend school?
(10 September, October, November, December, January, February, March, April, May, June)
- Thumper was a friend and this type of Animal in Disney’s Bambi?
Rabbit
- April 8th 2024, is the next time this Natural phenomenon is scheduled to take place, causing a PA day for Elementary school in Simcoe County?
Solar Eclise